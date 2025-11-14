Donald Trump Jr. visits a business center in Gibraltar after arriving at Malaga airport and passing through the border

Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of the US president, visited Gibraltar for approximately three and a half hours on Friday 14th of november. He arrived in an SUV escorted by three other vehicles and surrounded by heavy security.

Executive Vice Chairman of the family business, The Trump Organization, Donald Trump Jr. spent between 12:30 and 4:00 PM at the Madison Building, a luxury office complex located in Gibraltar's Midtown, which houses the headquarters of major companies and law firms in the British colony. According to GBC—the Rock's public broadcaster—the purpose of the visit was a meeting at the Hassans law firm, one of the most prestigious in Gibraltar, which is involved in multi-million dollar projects.

Trump arrived in Gibraltar from Málaga Airport, where his plane landed, and from there traveled along the AP-7 highway to La Línea de la Concepción, where the Spanish National Police—having been previously informed—granted entry to the convoy. The same thing happened in Gibraltar, once past the border fence, where gibraltarian police forces closed several streets to traffic to prioritize the passage of the US president's son.