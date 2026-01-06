Gibraltar Police lawyer calls for Fabian Picardo’s resignation following McGrail investigation

A prominent Gibraltar lawyer and former legal representative of the Royal Gibraltar Police (RGP) has called for Chief Minister Fabian Picardo to resign in the wake of the McGrail Inquiry report, arguing that legal, civil, and possibly criminal proceedings should now be initiated.

Nick Cruz, leader of the Popular Democratic Party (PDP) in Gibraltar and counsel for the RGP during the inquiry’s oral hearings, expressed his stance in an opinion piece published in the Gibraltar Chronicle. He described Picardo’s Christmas ministerial address as “delusional” and urged immediate resignation, warning that ministers who continue to back Picardo unconditionally will share responsibility for his actions.

Cruz highlighted findings from Sir Peter Openshaw, the former UK High Court judge who chaired the McGrail Inquiry, which characterized aspects of Picardo’s conduct as “sinister, grossly inappropriate, cynical and deceptive.” He raised serious questions about the current government’s democratic legitimacy, noting that the administration in office was not elected in 2023.

Pointing to precedents in the United Kingdom, Cruz argued that public inquiries of this nature often lead to further legal action, including civil cases and criminal investigations. Under Gibraltar law, he said, there must be at least an investigative process to uphold the rule of law after such findings.

Cruz also expressed deep concerns about conflicts of interest affecting public confidence in Gibraltar’s policing institutions. He cited the professional relationship between the chair of the Gibraltar Police Authority and Picardo through the law firm Hassans, as well as Picardo’s role as co-chair of the Police Reform Committee—positions that, in Cruz’s view, undermine trust in the inquiry’s aftermath.

He concluded by urging Picardo to apologize to former Police Commissioner Ian McGrail, the RGP, and the public before stepping down. Cruz acknowledged, however, that he doubted Picardo would take that step, and challenged the chief minister and his ministers to seek a fresh mandate through either a general election or targeted by-elections triggered by resignation