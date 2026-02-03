Gibraltar keeps schools and public services open despite the orange weather warning

The Government of Gibraltar reported on Tuesday that it will maintain the normal operation of public services and educational centres despite the orange weather warning for the storm affecting the Strait area.

According to the Gibraltar Executive, “at this stage, the current weather system is being managed as a precautionary advisory”, and government services therefore continue to operate as normal. However, the colonial government stressed in a press release that the situation “is being closely monitored in coordination with Civil Contingencies and the relevant agencies”.

In the education sector, the statement notes that schools will remain open, although headteachers have been advised to “take the appropriate precautions and keep the situation under review throughout the day”. Families are also urged to “use their own judgement, remain alert to weather updates and follow any guidance issued directly by the schools”.

15,000 cross-border workers

The decision to maintain normal operations will have a direct impact on the approximately 15,000 cross-border workers who cross the border every day to work in Gibraltar and who, barring any last-minute changes, will be required to attend work tomorrow, unlike what is expected to occur in the Campo de Gibraltar. In Spain, justified absences without loss of pay and remote working are being allowed in response to the worsening weather conditions.

Regarding public services, the Government of Gibraltar states that public offices will operate as normal, with the exception of the Gibraltar Port Authority office at Windmill Hill, which will remain closed. Even so, the public is advised to “avoid unnecessary travel during periods of adverse weather”.

The press release concludes with a series of general recommendations, including taking extra care when travelling, securing loose items, avoiding exposed or flood-prone areas, and following information issued exclusively by official sources.