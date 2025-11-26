Las fotos del Borussia Dortmund-Villarreal

El Villarreal se ha quedado sin margen de error para buscar la clasificación a la siguiente fase de la Liga de Campeones tras caer goleado en su visita al Borussia Dortmund, en una noche aciaga para el equipo castellonense que perdió todas sus opciones entre el final del primer tiempo y el inicio del segundo.
Tras una primera parte notable del conjunto de Marcelino, en la que neutralizó por completo a su rival y dispuso de las mejores ocasiones, el tanto de Guirassy en el descuento provocó un efecto en cadena que se acentuó en los primeros compases de la reanudación, con un penalti, la expulsión de Foyth, y dos goles en contra casi consecutivos.
1/88Las fotos del Borussia Dortmund-Villarreal/Christopher Neundorf | Efe
